Petition Started to Stop Will and Jada from Doing Interviews

*It appears that fans of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have had enough of the couple oversharing intimate details about their private lives.

One person has created a Change.org petition to convince journalists not to interview the Smiths about their relationship, Indy100 reports.

Will is currently promoting his memoir and has been candid about his troubled childhood and that one time he contemplated killing his father. Most recently he revealed that he once had to borrow $10K from a drug dealer amid tax issues with the IRS.

Will has also admitted that his marriage to Jada reached a peak in 2011 during her 40th birthday and they “realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy.”

Last year, Jada admitted to having an extramarital affair with R&B singer August Alsina. In November, Will told GQ that “Jada never believed in [a] conventional marriage…Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship.”

These admissions and so many more prompted Dexter Morales to launch the “‘Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!” petition. Based on some of the comments, it seems plenty of people are supporting it.

“Let’s go!!! We need to end this madness,” one person wrote.

“Half the s*** they be saying should not be said my guy,” another added.

A third wrote: “I’ve learned more about this family in the past three months than I have in the last 10 years.”

At the time of this report, the petition has more than 2500 signatures out of the target goal of 5000.