Wednesday, December 1, 2021
HomeNews
News

Petition Started to Stop Will and Jada from Doing Interviews

By Ny MaGee
0

will smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
 (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

*It appears that fans of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have had enough of the couple oversharing intimate details about their private lives. 

One person has created a Change.org petition to convince journalists not to interview the Smiths about their relationship, Indy100 reports. 

Will is currently promoting his memoir and has been candid about his troubled childhood and that one time he contemplated killing his father. Most recently he revealed that he once had to borrow $10K from a drug dealer amid tax issues with the IRS. 

Will has also admitted that his marriage to Jada reached a peak in 2011 during her 40th birthday and they “realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy.”

READ MORE: Will Smith Recalls Wild Sex ‘Multiple Times Every Day’ with Jada Pinkett Smith

(Getty Images North America)

Last year, Jada admitted to having an extramarital affair with R&B singer August Alsina. In November, Will told GQ that “Jada never believed in [a] conventional marriage…Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship.”

These admissions and so many more prompted Dexter Morales to launch the “‘Stop interviewing Will and Jada smith!” petition. Based on some of the comments, it seems plenty of people are supporting it. 

“Let’s go!!! We need to end this madness,” one person wrote.

“Half the s*** they be saying should not be said my guy,” another added.

A third wrote: “I’ve learned more about this family in the past three months than I have in the last 10 years.”

At the time of this report, the petition has more than 2500 signatures out of the target goal of 5000.

Previous articleKirk Franklin Speaks on His Relationship with Son: ‘I Will Not Expose Him Publicly’ – WATCH
Next article‘Racist Karen’ and Her Son Harass Black Employee in Parking Garage [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO