Wednesday, December 1, 2021
LaVar Ball’s In-Laws Admit They Disliked Him Because He’s Black

By Ny MaGee
LaVar Ball
Tina and Lavar Ball (photo courtesy Washington Post)

*LaVar Ball wants you to know that his white wife’s parents disapproved of him initially due to his race. 

As reported by Fadeaway World, a video surfaced online of Tina Ball’s parents, Robert and Catherine Slatinsky, speaking candidly about the first time they learned their daughter had fallen in love with a Black man. 

According to Robert: “My daughter said that she had a boyfriend, and being I’m white and he’s black, I didn’t know how to take that at first. I probably didn’t take it very well.”

Catherine added: “I will give LaVar a great deal of credit because he didn’t push. He was very willing to wait until Tina’s parents who were acting a little “bullheaded” at that time were ready to accept him.”

In the end, they accepted him, and LeVar and Tina went on to have three sons who are NBA stars.

Here’s more from the report: 

Of the three Ball brothers, LiAngelo is currently playing in the NBA G-League for the Greensboro Swarm after he was waived by the Charlotte Hornets post-Summer League. Lonzo is having the best campaign of his career with the Bulls. He joined them in the 2021 offseason and has created one of the most exciting teams in the league alongside Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, and Nikola Vucevic. The last of the Ball brothers is currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo won the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year award for his impressive overall performance. 

In a video that surfaced online of the family on Kicks, every member is seen wearing Ball’s Big Baller Brand merch. 

“Ball brothers in the NBA. While they have a happy union right now, LaVar had to overcome some challenges early on,” said Robert. 

LaVar recently explained that he is trying to create a Chicago Bulls superteam with his sons.

“Now I say my boys are going to be the first billionaires to play basketball,” Ball said. ”Individuals, we’re all millionaires. But as a family, we’ll be billionaires.”

“That’s what makes me do what I do. I’m going to show folks: When any Black family sticks together, it’s going to grow far.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

