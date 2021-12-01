Who’s Says Dave Chappelle’s Cancelled? – He Picked Up Grammy Despite Netflix Backlash

*On Tuesday, the list of nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards was announced and Dave Chapelle was one of many stars to earn a nod.

Chappelle’s Grammy nomination is for the Netflix special, 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. This come just one month after he faced calls to be canceled over jokes he made in the stand-up special “The Closer.” At the time, LGBTQ activists slammed Chappelle for his jokes about the trans community, prompting employees at Netflix to stage a walkout to protest the streaming service for airing the special.

However, he responded to the backlash saying he is more than happy to meet with members of the LGBTQ community. As the Daily Mail notes, Louis C.K., Marilyn Mason , and DaBaby have all also been nominated for Grammy Awards despite having previously been “canceled.”

