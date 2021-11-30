Trey Songz Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Assault in Las Vegas

*Trey Songz is once again the subject of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place in Las Vegas.

Complex reports:

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department filed a report on Sunday regarding an incident that allegedly occurred at The Cosmopolitan. It’s still unclear when exactly the alleged assault took place. Songz is said to be cooperating with the investigation. A source for The Cosmopolitan told TMZ that Songz and his friends brought a few women back to the hotel after celebrating his 37th birthday at Drai’s Nightclub Saturday night. It is believed that the alleged assault happened sometime afterwards. As of this writing, no arrests have been made.

Songz has been linked to a string of alleged physical assaults against women. In May he reportedly hit a woman’s car and her hand following an argument.

The singer got sued earlier this year for allegedly punching a bartender working at a Cardi B concert in 2019.

Most recently it was reported that Trey will not face criminal charges for his violent altercation with cops earlier this year at an NFL playoff game. The artist was arrested in January during a KC Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Trey was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer.

TMZ obtained the video which shows Trey and the officer in a struggle. The R&B crooner punches the officer’s head and gets him in a headlock, but the cop is able to pin Trey to a seat.

Witnesses told TMZ that Trey was being heckled and was acting in self-defense. He was arrested for “trespassing and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer, a low-grade felony,” the outlet writes.

Meanwhile, KeKe Palmer previously threatened to sue the R&B crooner for filming as part of a music video during a party that she did not approve of. The actress claimed Trey used “sexual intimidation” to use her likeness in the video.