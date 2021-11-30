Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Tiger Woods Unlikely to Be Full-Time Golfer After Car Crash: ‘I Accept It’

By Ny MaGee
*Tiger Woods says it is not likely that he will be a full-time golfer following a car crash earlier this year that left him with several injuries. 

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” he told Golf Digest, referencing golfer Ben Hogan, who was hospitalized in 1949 following a car accident with a bus. 

“You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on,” Woods explained. “It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

READ MORE: ‘Making Progress’: Tiger Woods Posts Video of His Practice Swings 9 Months After Car Crash (Watch)

As EURweb previously reported, Woods was driving 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed his SUV in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Feb. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods failed to maintain the curvature of the road. The sports icon likely accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal before the crash, according to LASD Lomita Station Captain James Powers, per Insider.

Woods never hit the brakes as he careened off the road, and there’s no evidence he took his foot off the gas.

Speaking about the incident in a May interview, Woods called it the most painful experience of his life.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The 45-year-old golf champ sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash. Per UPI.com, “Woods had multiple “open fractures” in his lower right leg and had a rod inserted into his tibia. He also had screws and pins put in his foot and ankle,” the outlet writes.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” said Woods to Golf Digest.

Woods has made significant strides in his recovery but admits he can’t “compete and play against the best players in the world,” he could still have “a great life.”

“After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did,” he told the outlet. “This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest and that’s OK. I can still participate in the game of golf. I can still, if my leg gets OK, I can still click off a tournament here or there.”

“But as far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top,” he added. “I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation of me.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

