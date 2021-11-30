Silk Sonic’s Soulful Offering Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Charts | VIDEO

*We’re not gon’ hold you. At first a lot of folks (not us) were looking a Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak with something of a side eye because we felt they were simply rehashing that old soul and playing dress up.

However, the duo – known as Silk Sonic – has proven they’re not simply students of soul but progenitors in their own regard. Their debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with their collaborative debut, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” opens with 104,000 album units earned of which 42,000 were album sales.

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Smokin Out the Window” (No. 5), “Skate” (No. 14), and “Leave the Door Open,” which hit No. 1 for two weeks in April.

