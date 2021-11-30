Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Silk Sonic’s Soulful Offering Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Charts | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
*We’re not gon’ hold you. At first a lot of folks (not us) were looking a Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak with something of a side eye because we felt they were simply rehashing that old soul and playing dress up.

However, the duo – known as Silk Sonic – has proven they’re not simply students of soul but progenitors in their own regard.  Their debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with their collaborative debut, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” opens with 104,000 album units earned of which 42,000 were album sales.

“An Evening With Silk Sonic” has three songs on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Smokin Out the Window” (No. 5), “Skate” (No. 14), and “Leave the Door Open,” which hit No. 1 for two weeks in April.

Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars are Silk Sonic
Silk Sonic: Anderson Paak & Bruno Mars

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

