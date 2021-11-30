Man Smuggles ‘Squid Game’ Into North Korea, Sentenced to Death

*A man in North Korea has reportedly been sentenced to death after allegedly smuggling “Squid Game” into the country.

The series became an international smash hit after arriving on the platform in September. It has since boosted the social media profiles of the series’ stars and sparked a slew of funny memes. Per the streamer’s description, “Squid Games” centers on Hundreds of cash-strapped players who accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

According to a report from Radio Free Asia, the individual who smuggled a copy of the series into North Korea is said to have sold flash drives of the show.

According to a law enforcement source cited in the report, a high school student “secretly bought” a Squid Game-containing flash drive and watched the show with a friend. That friend, per the source, told other students. Eventually, a tip off resulted in the students being caught.

The report adds that the alleged smuggler isn’t the only one who’s been sentenced in connection with the flash drives. A student is reported to have received a life sentence, while six other people who viewed the series have been given five-year sentences of hard labor. Several teachers and school officials have also been fired, per RFA.

Per the report, the alleged smuggler has been sentenced to death by firing squad.

Meanwhile, Netflix is facing a lawsuit over the Korean survival drama series.

Korean internet service provider SK Broadband is taking legal action against the streaming giant for network usage fees amid the massive popularity of “Squid Game,” Variety reports.

“We believe in a collaborative relationship between content providers and ISPs, with each providing the best experience to our mutual consumers. We are investing heavily in bringing great K-content to our audiences around the world,” said a Netflix spokesman in a statement. “Despite ongoing litigation, we will continue to seek open dialogue with SK Broadband so consumers can continue to enjoy high-quality content streaming at fast speeds.”