Tuesday, November 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

‘Lovecraft Country’ Canceled Due To Hostile Set, Book Claims

By Ny MaGee
0

Lovecraft Country- (Jonathan Majors Jurnee Smollet Michael K Williams) – HBO

*Fans of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” were left stunned and disappointed when the show was canceled after one season. No reason was given for the cancellation…until now. 

As reported by MadameNoire, in a new book by James Andrew Miller titled “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” showrunner Misha Green is accused of creating a hostile work environment.

In an excerpt published by Love B. Scott,  Miller wrote:

Lovecraft was a beautiful show in terms of its look, its narrative and what I would also consider to be an exceptional marriage of storytelling and music. When the show got canceled, there were two predominant explanations out there. One was it had gotten too expensive. The second was there wasn’t a compelling vision for the next season. It turns out neither was the real reason. I had several sources within HBO and elsewhere — people who worked on the show and people who represented people on the show — who said the environment on the show was not a healthy one. For HBO, it was a double-down on sadness — not only is it losing a show that was such an outlier in terms of what it was trying to say, but then to have a Black showrunner — and a female Black showrunner — is not something that happens every day, and people were incredibly excited about that. So, again, the word I come back to is “sadness” that it was not able to continue.

According to THR, Green declined to comment on the allegations in “Tinderbox.”

READ MORE: HBO’s Horror-Drama ‘Lovecraft Country’ Won’t Have a Second Season / VIDEO

Misha Green
Misha Green / Getty

Miller told the outlet, “I had several sources within HBO and elsewhere — people who worked on the show and people who represented people on the show — who said the environment on the show was not a healthy one.”

For the book, the author gathered more than 700 interviews with HBO insiders. The book is available on Amazon.

“Lovecraft Country” was canceled by HBO in July, with Green sharing some info on what season two l would’ve looked like.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Meanwhile, Green inked a deal with Apple TV, and fans of LC are hoping the streaming will serve up a second season of the show.

Previous articleSilk Sonic’s Soulful Offering Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard Charts | VIDEO
Next articleAri Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam – Singer Claims Racial Discrimination | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO