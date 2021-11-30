‘Lovecraft Country’ Canceled Due To Hostile Set, Book Claims

*Fans of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” were left stunned and disappointed when the show was canceled after one season. No reason was given for the cancellation…until now.

As reported by MadameNoire, in a new book by James Andrew Miller titled “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers,” showrunner Misha Green is accused of creating a hostile work environment.

In an excerpt published by Love B. Scott, Miller wrote:

Lovecraft was a beautiful show in terms of its look, its narrative and what I would also consider to be an exceptional marriage of storytelling and music. When the show got canceled, there were two predominant explanations out there. One was it had gotten too expensive. The second was there wasn’t a compelling vision for the next season. It turns out neither was the real reason. I had several sources within HBO and elsewhere — people who worked on the show and people who represented people on the show — who said the environment on the show was not a healthy one. For HBO, it was a double-down on sadness — not only is it losing a show that was such an outlier in terms of what it was trying to say, but then to have a Black showrunner — and a female Black showrunner — is not something that happens every day, and people were incredibly excited about that. So, again, the word I come back to is “sadness” that it was not able to continue.

According to THR, Green declined to comment on the allegations in “Tinderbox.”

For the book, the author gathered more than 700 interviews with HBO insiders. The book is available on Amazon.

“Lovecraft Country” was canceled by HBO in July, with Green sharing some info on what season two l would’ve looked like.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Lovecraft Country,’” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Meanwhile, Green inked a deal with Apple TV, and fans of LC are hoping the streaming will serve up a second season of the show.