Tuesday, November 30, 2021
LeBron James Tests Positive for COVID19 – Will Miss Several Games

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James (Twitter)
*According to TMZ, Lebron James has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon and will miss several games including tonight’s game (against the Sacramento Kings) due to NBA health protocols.

James was provided a follow-up PCR test to verify the diagnosis. However, that test turned out to be negative. LeBron was then assigned a third tie-breaker test, which came back positive.

It’s been reported that the team called James a private jet so he can be transported back to Los Angeles.

Reports say that the pro star is currently asymptomatic. As previously reported LeBron spoke out saying, he got vaccinated but won’t urge others to do the same: “That’s not my job.”

