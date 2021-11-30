Family of Astroworld Victim, 8, Refuses Travis Scott’s Offer to Cover Funeral Costs

*Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral expenses for 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld tragedy, but the boy’s family has declined the offer.

“Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy,” Bob Hilliard, the Blount family’s lawyer, wrote in a letter obtained by Rolling Stone.

Hillard’s statement is in response to a letter from Scott’s attorney Daneil Petrocelli, as reported by Complex.

“Travis is devastated by the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival and grieves for the families whose loved ones died or were injured,” Petrocelli wrote. “Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community. Toward that end, Travis would like to pay for the funeral expenses for Mr. Blount’s son.”

Per the report, a funeral was held for Ezra on Nov. 23 in Texas.

The death toll from the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Texas is now at 10, but some suspect this number is actually higher and being suppressed by local officials in Scott’s hometown. Hundreds were injured at the event during a crowd surge that rushed the stage.

Ben Crump, attorney for the Blount family, said in a statement: “The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra died earlier this month after being placed in a medically-induced coma. The child was sitting on his father Treston Blount’s shoulders during the concert when dad passed out from the pressure of the crowd. Ezra fell from his shoulders and was trampled.

“He kept screaming, ‘I can’t breathe.’ But everyone was pushing. It was so tight with no exits. His dad couldn’t breathe at all and passed out. We don’t really know what happened to Ezra after that,” Ezra’s grandmother Tericia Blount told Rolling Stone.

When Treston finally came to, his son had already been taken to the hospital.

The boy’s family retained famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump to take legal action against Travis Scott and concert promoter Live Nation.

Meanwhile, a $2 billion lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, and NRG Stadium, where the event was held, on behalf of the 282 victims. San Antonio-based attorney Thomas J. Henry is representing the individual victims.

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,” Henry said. “My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”