Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Democrats Want Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama As Top 2024 President Picks If Biden Doesn’t Run

By Ny MaGee
Joe Biden – Kamala Harris – Getty

*If President Joe Biden decides not to seek re-election in 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Michelle Obama are the top two picks for the Democratic presidential nomination. 

According to the Hill-HarrisX poll, Harris received support from 13% of respondents in the survey, despite her historically low approval ratings, while Obama was backed by 10 percent. New York Daily News writes, “Other likely candidates included Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Cory Booker of New Jersey, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang.”

Michelle Obama has made it clear in the past that she has no plans to run for office. In 2017 she said, “I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because when you run for higher office, it’s not just you. It’s your whole family,” according to The Independent

READ MORE: Kamala Harris was President of America – Replaced Joe Biden for 85 Minutes – Does it Mean Anything for Black America? (WATCH)

Biden reportedly plans to run for reelection in 2024. An anonymous Biden adviser told The Washington Post that the president “has told people privately that he plans to run and we will be ready for that.” 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has teased plans of entering the 2024 presidential race. 

“A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together,” he wrote in a statement last week. “America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!”

The Hill-HarrisX poll surveyed 939 registered voters between Nov. 18-19, per the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

