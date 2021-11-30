Tuesday, November 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

Common and Tiffany Haddish Call It Quits After Over a Year of Dating

By Ny MaGee
0

Common and Tiffany Haddish

*Tiffany Haddish and Common have called it quits after over a year of dating. 

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source says of the pair, PEOPLE reports. 

Common and Haddish met on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen” and immediately clicked. Haddish said in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August 2020 that when she and the rapper met it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

After they went on a virtual Bumble date in April, they decided to take their friendship to the next level.

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she said.

READ MORE: Common Gets Candid About Tiffany Haddish and Her Love of his Third ‘Leg’ on ‘Ellen’ (Watch)

The “Girls Trip” star confirmed her romance with Common on Steve-O’s podcast, calling it “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.”

“Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she added. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

During an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Common called Haddish a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” He added, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

While appearing on “The Karen Hunter Show” in November 2020, Common called Haddish “a really incredible human being,” adding, “and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person.”

In July, Common told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that his relationship with Haddish made him a more “evolved” person.

Haddish was previously married to William Stewart before they split in 2013. Common has never been married but shares daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, with his ex, Kim Jones.

Previous articleBill Bellamy Defends Dave Chappelle: ‘Everyone’s So Sensitive’
Next articleASU Students Want ‘Murderer’ Kyle Rittenhouse Booted from Campus
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO