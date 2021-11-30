Common and Tiffany Haddish Call It Quits After Over a Year of Dating

*Tiffany Haddish and Common have called it quits after over a year of dating.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source says of the pair, PEOPLE reports.

Common and Haddish met on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen” and immediately clicked. Haddish said in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August 2020 that when she and the rapper met it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

After they went on a virtual Bumble date in April, they decided to take their friendship to the next level.

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she said.

The “Girls Trip” star confirmed her romance with Common on Steve-O’s podcast, calling it “the best relationship I’ve ever been in.”

“Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship,” she added. “I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

During an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Common called Haddish a “wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person.” He added, “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

While appearing on “The Karen Hunter Show” in November 2020, Common called Haddish “a really incredible human being,” adding, “and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person.”

In July, Common told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that his relationship with Haddish made him a more “evolved” person.

Haddish was previously married to William Stewart before they split in 2013. Common has never been married but shares daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, with his ex, Kim Jones.