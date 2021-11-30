Chris Cuomo SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY by CNN Over NY AG Report | VIDEO

Brotherly love has cost CNN’s Chris Cuomo. Specifically, the star anchor and brother of disgraced, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, has been “indefinitely” suspended.

The action by the news network comes after new documents released this week indicated that the anchor was more intimately involved than previously known in helping his brother come up with a defense amid various sexual misconduct allegations.

“The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense,” a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday evening. “The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.”

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly,” the spokesperson continued. “But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.”

“However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew,” the spokesperson added. “As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

If you’re wondering, tonight, Anderson Cooper will anchor the 9pm slot, the CNN spokesperson said.

The suspension came after significant criticism from people who noted that Chris Cuomo had violated widely accepted journalistic norms. Inside CNN, staffers expressed dismay at the anchor’s conduct.

