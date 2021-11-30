A Vaccine Shot for Your Health on Small Business Saturday | PHOTOS

*(Los Angeles, CA.) – Shared Harvest|myCovidMD™ and Black Women for Wellness partnered together to bring Small Business Saturday block party and a vaccination pop-up and health fair to Leimert Park.

This engaging event was held to promote the circulation of Black dollars as well as help community members protect themselves against COVID-19.

Several hundred people came out on this beautiful, warm and sunny day in Southern California for Small Business Saturday block party and vaccination pop-up and health fair.

The event was held on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The cozy pop-up took place on a small stretch of 11th Avenue, just north of Vernon.

DJ Empanada got the program underway, spinning a soulful soundtrack of danceable tracks as attendees circulated throughout the event.

Mother, daughter duo- Coach Rai and Coach HJ led the crowd in an engaging fitness class that exercised the entire body. This dynamic team also own Fierce Period- Athletic & Leisure Apparel.

A trio of talented musicians from the Inner-City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles teamed up to form a tight jazz trio. They performed a wonderful set of jazz tunes and a jazzy version of a popular tune. Their set list consisted of “Joy Spring,” “Nardis,” “Strasbourg/St. Denis,” ‘So Fresh, So Clean,” “and “Tenor Madness” to name a few. The trio featured Brian Hargrove on Keyboards, Terry Barnes on saxophone and Malachi Winston on drums.

A wealth of information was available for all in attendance for today’s event. A panel of experts from the Shared Harvest|myCovidMD™ network Nicole Vick, Public Health Advocate and Christina Johnson, Non-Diet, Registered Dietitian took part in an educational and informative live fireside chat to encourage and educate the public about the COVID-19 pandemic, share information about becoming a small business owner and assist attendees to approach dieting from a different perspective. The panel was moderated by JB Manin, General Council, Shared Harvest Fund.

Small Business Saturday was successful on a couple of levels. It was an opportunity to combine two aspects of health and well-being by offering a space for Black women business owners, without brick & mortar, to set up shop and invite a community of medical providers to offer physical health check-ins.

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday would have passed when you read this post. On a positive note, the following Small Business Owners can be reached online, or through Social Media Platforms if you are looking to extend the time that Black dollars circulate in the community, while shopping for something unique for that special someone in your life, even if that special someone happens to be you.

Black Holiday Trivia; Fierce Period- Athletic & Leisure Apparel; DIFL- Did It For Love, Natural Handmade Skin Care; Kandi Coated Consultants; Talisa’s Treats- Homemade Organic Bath Treats; Mona Lynne LLC- Soaps & Bath Bombs and T-shirts; Resin 8 Vibes- Crystals, etc.; B.A.G.- Boss Ass Goddess, Self-care and Empowerment for Women; Summer Body Athletic Skin- Whipped Shea Butters, Scrubs and Rose Oils; Green Family Jewels LLC- Rhinestones Apparel & Accessories; Blinged Lifestyle- Jewelry; Nicole D. Vick- Pop-up Shop, T-shirts, books, hats; Hues of Africa- Coloring and Activity Book; Looks May Be Deceiving- Totes and Scarves; Fashionably Fit- A Healing Journey; Dee Things- Handmade items and ChocalatedGal Creations.

The Small Business Saturday block party, COVID-19 vaccine pop-up and health fair featured holistic community medical providers- N.AM.I.- National Alliance on Mental Illness; Black Women for Wellness; A Web of Wellness, Covered Community.

Finesse & Fadez offered free haircuts for kids; KBLA 1580 AM, Los Angeles County African American Employees Association were also in attendance.

Shared Harvest|myCovidMD™ believes in vaccinating the entire ecosystem to support those most vulnerable in our communities. All participants were screened by qualified culturally competent health care providers. Vaccinations were administered by certified health professionals. Several hundred people received a dose of either Pediatric Pfizer (5-11 years old), Pfizer, Moderna or J&J.

Shared Harvest Foundation launched the myCovidMD™ initiative as a tactical community centered emergency response to declining trust in the medical system and growing public health crisis facing disenfranchised neighborhoods nationwide.

Shared Harvest Foundation help community members get access to testing, vaccines, digital health, and wrap-around social services in order to ensure that no one feels left behind.

Black women for Wellness provide advocacy, community, and educational services to black women and girls since 1997. Black Women for Wellness (BWW) is a women-centered, community-based organization that offers in-person and virtual health and wellness programs to Black women and girls from across the diaspora. BWW highlight the resiliency and strengths of our culture, stand on the history of our experiences, and envision a future that includes EMPOWERED Black women and girls.

