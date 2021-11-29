Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

What to do When the District Attorney is Corrupt: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
0

*Despite all the evidence, including the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder and convicted murderer Travis McMicheal’s own words on the witness stand and statements to cops at the scene the day of Arbery’s murder, there still are people who believe the prosecution of the McMicheals and Roddy Bryant was based solely on public pressure. 

While most of us acknowledge these now convicted murderers never would have been arrested – let alone convicted – without grassroots protesting, the Black Lives Matter movement and the Georgia Attorney General forcing an independent investigation, 99 percent of the time it takes political and social pressure to get justice in America for Black and Brown people. Yet, when it comes to people who are in charge of the criminal justice system – the ones with the power to charge or not charge civilians with crimes, to prosecute or not prosecute – these are the people we need to worry about and keep a close watch over.

The good news is some lawmakers want to make it harder for local district attorneys to file charges against suspected criminals. The bad news is lawmakers want to address the problem because they think White people are being affected. 

Yet, we continue to hear about overturned convictions – 99 % African Americans – who have spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit, due to getting railroaded by prosecutors who covered up evidence that could have proven their innocence during a trial, or by prosecutors who pressured witnesses into either lying to support their bogus claims or ignoring witnesses who could have proven the person getting railroaded was somewhere else when the crime was committed. Click on the video above to find out who some of these innocent people are, and what the Georgia Bar Association plans to do about it.

Steffanie Rivers
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at[email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleAll Praises Due to the Point God — Chris Paul is At it Again
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO