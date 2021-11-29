What to do When the District Attorney is Corrupt: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*Despite all the evidence, including the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder and convicted murderer Travis McMicheal’s own words on the witness stand and statements to cops at the scene the day of Arbery’s murder, there still are people who believe the prosecution of the McMicheals and Roddy Bryant was based solely on public pressure.

While most of us acknowledge these now convicted murderers never would have been arrested – let alone convicted – without grassroots protesting, the Black Lives Matter movement and the Georgia Attorney General forcing an independent investigation, 99 percent of the time it takes political and social pressure to get justice in America for Black and Brown people. Yet, when it comes to people who are in charge of the criminal justice system – the ones with the power to charge or not charge civilians with crimes, to prosecute or not prosecute – these are the people we need to worry about and keep a close watch over.

The good news is some lawmakers want to make it harder for local district attorneys to file charges against suspected criminals. The bad news is lawmakers want to address the problem because they think White people are being affected.

Yet, we continue to hear about overturned convictions – 99 % African Americans – who have spent decades in prison for crimes they didn’t commit, due to getting railroaded by prosecutors who covered up evidence that could have proven their innocence during a trial, or by prosecutors who pressured witnesses into either lying to support their bogus claims or ignoring witnesses who could have proven the person getting railroaded was somewhere else when the crime was committed. Click on the video above to find out who some of these innocent people are, and what the Georgia Bar Association plans to do about it.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at[email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Instagram and Twitter.