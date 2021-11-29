Sherri Shepherd to Return as Guest Host of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

*Sherri Shepherd has been tapped to return to guest host “The Wendy Williams Show” amid Williams’ ongoing health issues.

Shepherd will take over the popular daytime talk show Dec. 13-17, New York Daily News reports.

“I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show,” Shepherd said. “It’s not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years. I am grateful to Wendy, the entire Wendy Williams team and Wendy’s fans for trusting me to host for another week. It’s been a dream come true, and I can’t wait to bring back my brand of flirty-fun, fabulous guests and feel-good excitement when I return in December.”

The show’s executive producer David Perler said: “Sherri is a great fit for the show and she engages with our viewers with her relatable conversations and unique point of view on the hottest topics. We’re very happy to welcome her back and can’t wait to see what she’ll bring to our viewers and station partners this time around!”

Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her beloved daytime talk show anytime soon. According to show producers, guest hosts will continue to fill in while she takes time off to focus on her health.

Amid her hiatus, Williams broke her silence and issued a statement on November 8, but remained coy about her health status.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!,” she began her statement via Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

In her message, Williams also praised her guest hosts, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

Speaking directly to her fans, Williams added, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I’m doing everything I can to get back to work,” she continued, adding that however, right now, “Wendy has to focus on Wendy.”

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care.

In her absence, numerous guest hosts have filled in, including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Dulcé Sloan, Michelle Buteau, Ms. Pat, Michael Rapaport, Bill Bellamy, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone and Michael Yo.