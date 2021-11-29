Monday, November 29, 2021
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson: ‘If Homosexuality Is Of God, What Purpose Does It Serve?’

By Ny MaGee
Mark Robinson
Mark Robinson via Twitter1

*The lieutenant governor of North Carolina has sparked outrage for proclaiming that straight people are “superior” to gay people.

As reported by The Charlotte Observer reported, Mark Robinson was speaking at a church in Winston-Salem on November 14 when he made the remarks captured on video.

Robinson recalled a gay man once asking him, “So, you think your wife and you — you think your heterosexual relationship is superior to my husband and my homosexual relationship?” After serving up a resounding YES, Robinson told congregants that his stance stems from the FACT that two men can not conceive a child together.

“These people are superior because they can do something these people can’t do,” he said. “Because that’s the way God created it to be. And I’m tired of this society trying to tell me it’s not so.”

Watch him tell it via the clip below.

OTHER NEWS: Now Ex-Bronx Pastor Preached ‘The Best Person to RAPE is Your WIFE!’ – WATCH

Robinson added “If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing.”

Robinson previously called homosexuality “filth” and believes teaching children about LGTB+ issues is a form of “child abuse.”

Speaking at a church earlier this year, Robinson said “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality — any of that filth.”

“And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” he said.

Per the report, Robinson is rumored to be preparing a bid for governor.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

