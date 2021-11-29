Monday, November 29, 2021
Janet Jackson’s SB Halftime Show Stylist Speaks On Alleged ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Wayne Scot Lucas (screenshot)
*Janet Jackson‘s Super Bowl halftime show stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, is sharing his side of the story on the alleged wardrobe malfunction during Janet and Justin Timberlake’s performance.

Plus, Wayne explains why he cut ties with Justin after he “blamed” him for what happened.

ON THE ALLEGED WARDROBE MALFUNCION

“You were never supposed to see a movement where a breast was out [or] a body part was out. It [the camera/audience] was never supposed to be lingering on something [her breast]. They [the show’s producers] were supposed to cut to black. You were supposed to get the idea of [the lyric] ‘I’m going to have you naked by the end of this song’ [but] nobody was supposed to be naked. And I’ve never said that. Somebody didn’t push the button. Somebody didn’t protect my friend.”

“I did exactly what I was supposed to do. [Exactly] what I was hired for. If I ever hurt my friend, I wouldn’t of worked with Janet for six years after the Super Bowl. I would have been fired that day.

ON JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE 

“We [Wayne Scot Lukas & Justin Timberlake] haven’t spoken since he blamed me. [He] came off the stage and said, ‘it’s just a little wardrobe malfunction, we all want to give you something to think about.’ He coined that phrase. And when he said that I thought ‘friendship over.’”

