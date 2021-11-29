Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeFilmBlack Films
Black Films

Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red Notice’ Breaks Records as Most-Watched Movie on Netflix

By Ny MaGee
0

Dwayne+Johnson
Getty

*Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is celebrating the success of his new Netflix movie “Red Notice,” which is the streamer’s most-watched film of all time.

“Red Notice” follows an Interpol agent (Johnson) who partners with an art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to hunt down and capture another of the world’s most wanted criminals, played by Gal Godot.

Johnson hit up Instagram Thursday to announce that the film is “shattering all records,”  and he toasted with a glass of his own Teremana tequila.

“It’s a history making RED NOTICE @teremana Thanksgiving weekend around the world,” Johnson wrote. “In just 11 days you’ve officially made RED NOTICE the BIGGEST @Netflix FILM EVER. Shattering all records across the board!!!”

Johnson added that the film was “on its way to becoming the MOST WATCHED @Netflix PROPERTY OF ALL TIME,” and that he was “stunned and humbled.”

READ MORE: Vin Diesel Ready to End Beef with Dwayne Johnson, Calls on The Rock to Return to ‘Fast’ Franchise

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

As reported by PEOPLE, the action movie starring Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is Netflix’s second most-watched film of all time, and has so far been watched for 277.9 million hours globally. The title tops Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which clocked in at 282 million hours.

“Red Notice” debuted on Nov. 5 and had the “biggest opening day” of any of Netflix’s movies. 

“WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version),” tweeted Reynolds in response to that news.

“Gal, Ryan and DJ have such amazing chemistry and look awesome together,” Johnson said in an interview with Collider. “You just can’t get enough of them. Plus the film has a fun throwback vibe to it, with DJ being an FBI profiler chasing after the most wanted art thieves in the world.”

“Red Notice” is now streaming on Netflix.

Previous articleJanet Jackson’s SB Halftime Show Stylist Speaks On Alleged ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ | WATCH
Next articleCardi B’s Lavish New Home Is Actually In New Jersey, Not NYC
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO