Dave Chappelle Will ‘Gladly Step Aside’ if School Critics Donate More than Supporters⁠ ⁠

*#DaveChappelle is fighting fire with fire when it comes to his haters. Though he has been under heat following his recent remarks about the #LGBTQ company, his Netflix special #TheCloser still remains on the platform.⁠

Following the heated controversies of whether Netflix should take down the special, he has received backlash from Netflix employees themselves and high school students at his alma mater. In his recent visit to Duke Ellington School, he says that there was a mix of emotions. He described as a mix of applause and boos when he visited this past Tuesday before Thanksgiving.⁠

Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown wants Dave Chapelle’s name on the front of their auditorium. Since Dave Chapelle has received heavy criticism, the theatre namming has been postponed until April.⁠

Well, Chapelle is playing smarter not harder. He wants his critics to donate more than his fans in order for him to decline the name induction.⁠

According to Fox News, in a recent Instagram post, he says, “Talk is cheap (Unless I do it)…having the theater named after me is a great honor. Although, that was not my idea, aim or desire.”

