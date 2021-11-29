Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Dave Chappelle Will ‘Gladly Step Aside’ if School Critics Donate More than Supporters⁠ ⁠

By Fisher Jack
0

Dave Chappelle - Gettyimages
Dave Chappelle – Gettyimages

*#DaveChappelle is fighting fire with fire when it comes to his haters. Though he has been under heat following his recent remarks about the #LGBTQ company, his Netflix special #TheCloser still remains on the platform.⁠

Following the heated controversies of whether Netflix should take down the special, he has received backlash from Netflix employees themselves and high school students at his alma mater. In his recent visit to Duke Ellington School, he says that there was a mix of emotions. He described as a mix of applause and boos when he visited this past Tuesday before Thanksgiving.⁠

Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Georgetown wants Dave Chapelle’s name on the front of their auditorium. Since Dave Chapelle has received heavy criticism, the theatre namming has been postponed until April.⁠

Well, Chapelle is playing smarter not harder. He wants his critics to donate more than his fans in order for him to decline the name induction.⁠

According to Fox News, in a recent Instagram post, he says, “Talk is cheap (Unless I do it)…having the theater named after me is a great honor. Although, that was not my idea, aim or desire.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Sister of Venus and Serena Williams Slam Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ Biopic

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleA Supa Fine and Happy Mary J. Blige Teases New Music on Today’s ‘Tamron Hall’ – WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO