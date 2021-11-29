Cardi B’s Lavish New Home Is Actually In New Jersey, Not NYC

*Cardi B announced earlier this month that she and her husband, rapper Offset, purchased a new mansion in New York City. But as noted by the New York Post, the house is actually located in New Jersey.

The Grammy winner shared a photo of herself standing in the foyer of her new home, calling the residence “a dream” — see the post below.

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work,” Cardi explained. “One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

She added, “I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she continued. The couple is parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a son who was born in September.

“Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA,” Cardi continued. “Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”

“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish,” she added. “This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”

Cardi’s new estate spans “a massive 13,000 square feet, the gated estate sits on nearly two acres of land and comes with every amenity imaginable,” The Post writes.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Cardi B closed on the house on Sept. 17 for $5.85 million, property records show, and is spending more than $1 million on improvements. The main home offers nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with additional bedrooms located in the guesthouse. The house features 10-foot-high ceilings with a movie theatre, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, a powder room and a wet bar.

Other amenities include a saltwater pool, a tennis court and a cabana with a full outdoor kitchen, a smart home security system, an expansive great room, library and office — with six fireplaces between them.

Meanwhile, Offset also gifted his wife with a vacation home in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday last month. Peep the Instagram video below.