50 Cent Trolls Madonna for ‘Trying to Do Like a Virgin at 63’ with Risque Photos – LOOK!

*50 Cent made time to troll Madonna on social media after she posted a few risque images on Instagram.

The hip-hop mogul posted a screenshot on his own IG page from Madonna’s latest photoshoot, in which she is seen baring her nipples and wearing fishnets that expose her derriere. 50 shared a pic of Madonna laying on the floor and partially under a bed with her butt in the air.

“Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL 😆” he wrote in the caption. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

When a social media user recreated the image, 50 shared the post and captioned it: “This is the like a virgin 63 challenge,” he wrote, referencing the singer’s 1984 hit song.

READ MORE: Madonna Fires Back at DaBaby for His ‘Hateful’ Remarks About HIV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

50-Cent later shared a Photoshopped picture of Madonna underneath Dorothy’s house from “The Wizard of Oz.” The captioned the image: “STARZ ask me to do a remake,” he wrote in the caption. “I said only if Madonna is gonna play the role because I need star power and sex appeal in this one.”

Check out the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Madonna has not responded to his trolling but she did take aim at Instagram for deleting the image of her with nipples exposed.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” she wrote in the caption. “The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic?!”

“… Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny,” she continued, before criticizing Thanksgiving. “Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”

Check out her full post below.