Sunday, November 28, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Crime

Preparing for Smash & Grab? Thieves Stole Hammers, Crowbars and More from Home Depot

By Fisher Jack
0

Home Depot
Home Depot

*Up to 10 people went inside a #California #HomeDepot on Friday night and took off with various tools.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy #MiguelMeza told CNN that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. in Lakewood, a city in #LosAngeles.

The group of thieves made off with #hammers#sledgehammers#crowbars, and other tools. Meza added that they ran out of the store and got into their getaway car that was parked outside.

Similar tools have been used in several smash-and-grab robberies that have occurred across high-end stores in several major US cities this month.

At least 18 people broke into a Los Angela’s Nordstrom department store on Monday night and took off with thousands of dollars in merchandise, the city’s police chief said.

Similar crimes have been reported in other major cities, including San Francisco Bay Area and Chicago.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is investigating the recent incident.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Shocking News! Louis Vuitton Artistic Director (Virgil Abloh) Dead at 41 After Secret Cancer Battle | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleHorrendous! Law Roach’s Nephew (3) Dies After Falling Out of 17-Story Window
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO