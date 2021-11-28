Sunday, November 28, 2021
Horrendous! Law Roach’s Nephew (3) Dies After Falling Out of 17-Story Window

*Celebrity stylist Law Roach’s three-year-old nephew has passed away after he fell out of a 17-story window in Chicago.

The tragic news was confirmed by Roach earlier this week after Chicago Police said three-year-old Lamar Roach Jr. died on Tuesday after he was found unresponsive on the sidewalk. Authorities also reported that the window screen of the apartment had been pulled inward and the boy was found around 10:40 p.m. He was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead but there are no suspects in custody at the time as reported by PEOPLE. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Roach thanked everyone in an Instagram story post for their condolences regarding his nephew’s sudden passing, writing “Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby. I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name … my God! I love you all especially my Tribe.”

