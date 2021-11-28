Sunday, November 28, 2021
Congressional Black Caucus Issues Statement on the Passing of Former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek

Carrie P Meek (Getty)
Carrie P Meek (Getty)

*WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today (11-28-21), Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03) and members of the Congressional Black Caucus issued the following statement on the passing of former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek:

“It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek. Congresswoman Meek was a prolific educator, one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress, and a true trailblazing pioneer. She championed affirmative action, equitable housing and education, economic opportunity, and amplifying democracy globally. Congresswoman Meek’s legacy will live on through all who were impacted by her many years of dedicated service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family — especially her son, former Congressman Kendrick Meek — and loved ones. While we mourn the loss of our sister, friend, and mentor, her memory will continue to be a part of our power and our message.”

“They always said the day would come when we would be recognized for our character,” said Former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek 

###

Since its establishment in 1971, the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has been committed to using the full Constitutional power, statutory authority, and financial resources of the federal government to ensure that African Americans and other marginalized communities in the United States have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream. The Caucus is Chaired by Congresswoman Joyce Beatty. As part of this commitment, the CBC has fought for the past 48 years to empower these citizens and address their legislative concerns.
source: Remmington F. Belford, MPS | Communications Director – CBC

