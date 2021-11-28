Bezos Gifts Obama Foundation $100 Million

Jeff Bezos is giving big time to the Obama Foundation to the tune of $100 million, and of course that’s the largest single single gift to the philanthropic organization sharing President Barack Obama’s name.

The oft-times under fire owner of Amazon and space cadet said he made the donation in honor of late-Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis in order to “help expand the scope of programming that reaches emerging leaders in the United States and around the world,” Courtney Williams, a spokesperson for the foundation, said in a statement. “As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center to be named the John Lewis Plaza.”

Bezos has reportedly been on something of a philanthropic spending spree of sorts, having given out $600 million thus far this year, according to Bloomberg via MSN News.

He also announced a $200 million gift to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, with most earmarked to start the Bezos Learning Center.

Afterwards, Bezos said he would provide $100 million each to Van Jones, a CNN political contributor and founder of Dream Corps, and chef Jose Andres, co-founder of World Central Kitchen, which helps feed people in disaster-stricken regions.

Bezos, who’s worth $209.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has rapidly increased donations as of late amid public outcry of his taxpayer status.