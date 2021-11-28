Sunday, November 28, 2021
Bezos Gifts Obama Foundation $100 Million

By EurWebWriter
Jeff Bezos is giving big time to the Obama Foundation to the tune of $100 million, and of course that’s the largest single single gift to the philanthropic organization sharing President Barack Obama’s name.

The oft-times under fire owner of Amazon and space cadet said he made the donation in honor of late-Congressman and Civil Rights icon John Lewis in order to “help expand the scope of programming that reaches emerging leaders in the United States and around the world,” Courtney Williams, a spokesperson for the foundation, said in a statement. “As part of the gift, Bezos has asked for the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center to be named the John Lewis Plaza.”

jeff bezos
via Twitter

Bezos has reportedly been on something of a philanthropic spending spree of sorts, having given out $600 million thus far this year, according to Bloomberg via MSN News.

He also announced a $200 million gift to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, with most earmarked to start the Bezos Learning Center.

Afterwards, Bezos said he would provide $100 million each to Van Jones, a CNN political contributor and founder of Dream Corps, and chef Jose Andres, co-founder of World Central Kitchen, which helps feed people in disaster-stricken regions.

Bezos, who’s worth $209.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, has rapidly increased donations as of late amid public outcry of his taxpayer status.

Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

