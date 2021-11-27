Saturday, November 27, 2021
Tia Mowry & Smokey Robinson Star in ‘Miracle In Motor City’ on Lifetime | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*The Lifetime original movie Miracle In Motor City, starring Tia Mowry, Mark Taylor and Smokey Robinson is set to premiere this Sunday, November 28 at 8/7c.

Amber Dupont (Tia Mowry) bites off more than she can chew when she takes charge of her church’s annual Christmas pageant and inadvertently promises to deliver a special performance by Motown Legend Smokey Robinson.

When her best friends secretly enlist Amber’s former flame Eddie (Mark Taylor) to help – the pair reconnect in a quest to find Smokey and convince him to appear.

With the clock ticking, family, friends, and superstar Smokey Robinson come together to stage the most special pageant yet.

Miracle in Motor City is produced by Cineflix Media with Tia Mowry, Charles Tremayne, and Jeff Vanderwal serving as executive producers. Gaylyn Fraiche consults on behalf of Tia Mowry. Alfons Adetuyi directs from a script by Rhonda Baraka.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Michigan State University’s Head Coach Mel Tucker Becomes Highest Paid Black Coach

Motor City Miracle - poster
Celebrating 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long running Stop Breast Cancer for Life now in its 25th year, Stop Violence Against Women which relaunched in 2018, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.
source: cr8agency.com

Fisher Jack

