Saturday, November 27, 2021
HomeRelationshipsInfidelity
Divorce

Stevie J. Apologizes to Faith Evans After Video Evidence of His Bitchassedness Leaks – WATCHboth

By EurWebWriter
0

Faith Evans & Stevie J - GettyImages
Faith Evans & Stevie J – GettyImages

*Music producer, reality show personality and seemingly all-around messy guy Stevie J has come out and issued a public apology to his wife, the lovely Faith Evans, following the leak of a video showing him being a B.A.N. to his wife.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed me talking crazy to my wife,” he began the clip. “Publicly humiliating my wife. I’d like to apologize.”

Stevie J was claimed that some stole the laptop on which the disparaging video was stored, but we’d be buggin’ if we didn’t ask why the video existed in the first place.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Shocking Video Surfaces of Stevie J Accusing Wife Faith Evans of Cheating [WATCH]

Stevie J & Faith Evans split - TMZ
Stevie J & Faith Evans – TMZ

“I’d like to apologize to your family. They don’t deserve that either,” he added. “Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you Faith and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always. All ways.”

He shared the video with the caption, “To MrsJ – I’m sorry‼️Hope you find it in my heart to forgive me I truly love you”

This was his first time addressing the circumstances after he filed for divorce on Nov. 8. Essence reports that Faith shared videos of the couple AFTER the divorce filling, video of his accusation was released afterwards.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1)

In the video he’s accusing her of cheating, called her out her name, and tried to force an argument with the camera in her face as she tried to go to sleep. (That’s some b*tch n**** crap, for sure.) Tell ya what, check it out for ya self, below.

 

Previous articleNow Ex-Bronx Pastor Preached ‘The Best Person to RAPE is Your WIFE!’ – WATCH
Next articleNew Omicron Variant Spooks NY Governor Hochul to Declare State of Emergency
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO