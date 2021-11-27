Stevie J. Apologizes to Faith Evans After Video Evidence of His Bitchassedness Leaks – WATCHboth

*Music producer, reality show personality and seemingly all-around messy guy Stevie J has come out and issued a public apology to his wife, the lovely Faith Evans, following the leak of a video showing him being a B.A.N. to his wife.

“I’d like to make this video for my wife. A video was released last week that showed me talking crazy to my wife,” he began the clip. “Publicly humiliating my wife. I’d like to apologize.”

Stevie J was claimed that some stole the laptop on which the disparaging video was stored, but we’d be buggin’ if we didn’t ask why the video existed in the first place.

“I’d like to apologize to your family. They don’t deserve that either,” he added. “Nah, she ain’t cheat. I was just in the moment. You know how us guys do. I’d like to take the time to apologize to you Faith and let you know I love you. I’m here for you, always. All ways.”

He shared the video with the caption, “To MrsJ – I’m sorry‼️Hope you find it in my heart to forgive me I truly love you”

This was his first time addressing the circumstances after he filed for divorce on Nov. 8. Essence reports that Faith shared videos of the couple AFTER the divorce filling, video of his accusation was released afterwards.

In the video he’s accusing her of cheating, called her out her name, and tried to force an argument with the camera in her face as she tried to go to sleep. (That’s some b*tch n**** crap, for sure.) Tell ya what, check it out for ya self, below.