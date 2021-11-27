Saturday, November 27, 2021
Chance the Rapper Upgrades with Mother’s Help: New $2.3M Mansion

By EurWebWriter
Chance The Rapper - Getty
Chance The Rapper – Getty

*Chance the Rapper recently purchased a mansion in the northern Chicago suburb of Bannockburn for $2.3 million.

Chance, his wife Kirsten and two daughters Kensli and Marlie Grace will enjoy a six-bedroom, six fireplace, large beams-havin’ live space that is 9,251 square feet.

The new crib is cheaper than his previous condo, which had a $3.7 million price tag, and bigger too as his previous residence was 4,500 square feet.

AA9DB52B-B0F0-4423-9074-04910356F2CF_1_201_a
Kanye West (in blue t-shirt under camo vest) yells at visitor Chance the Rapper in the recording studio at his Wyoming compound in leaked footage from the upcoming documentary “Donda”

How did this new home come to Chance’s attention? His Momma put him on.

That’s right, according to the Chicago Tribune Lisa Thompson-Bennett, his mother, presented the deal in her capacity as a real estate agent for Crown Heights Realty. She did the deal for his prior residence as well.

The house was built in 1996 and sits on 3.71 acres. Reports list other amenities that the home has, stating that it has “6½ bathrooms, six fireplaces, a great room with authentic Iowa barn beams and a kitchen that has a large center island, a marble baker’s counter, granite countertops, a Thermador range, two Thermador ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two sinks, and two Miele dishwashers.”

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

