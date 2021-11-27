Chance the Rapper Upgrades with Mother’s Help: New $2.3M Mansion

*Chance the Rapper recently purchased a mansion in the northern Chicago suburb of Bannockburn for $2.3 million.

Chance, his wife Kirsten and two daughters Kensli and Marlie Grace will enjoy a six-bedroom, six fireplace, large beams-havin’ live space that is 9,251 square feet.

The new crib is cheaper than his previous condo, which had a $3.7 million price tag, and bigger too as his previous residence was 4,500 square feet.

How did this new home come to Chance’s attention? His Momma put him on.

That’s right, according to the Chicago Tribune Lisa Thompson-Bennett, his mother, presented the deal in her capacity as a real estate agent for Crown Heights Realty. She did the deal for his prior residence as well.

The house was built in 1996 and sits on 3.71 acres. Reports list other amenities that the home has, stating that it has “6½ bathrooms, six fireplaces, a great room with authentic Iowa barn beams and a kitchen that has a large center island, a marble baker’s counter, granite countertops, a Thermador range, two Thermador ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two sinks, and two Miele dishwashers.”