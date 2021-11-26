Will Smith Borrowed $10,000 From Drug Dealer Amid Tax Debt

*Will Smith has embarked on a book tour to promote his new memoir titled “Will,” and during his latest stop in London, the actor unpacked more details about his personal life.

Smith shared his past financial troubles during a Thursday book-tour appearance in London, Yahoo reports. The actor revealed that he once borrowed $10,000 from a friend who was a drug dealer after racking up tax debt in the early 1990s.

After receiving the money Smith said he sold everything and moved to Los Angeles.

During a Thursday appearance at the Savoy Theatre in London to promote his autobiography, Smith and actor Idris Elba dished about his financial problems after becoming famous.

“I’m not sure what the government is like with taxes in the UK, but in the US they take it seriously,” Smith told the audience, according to a video captured by Metro.

“So Uncle Sam wanted his money,” he continued, adding: “I didn’t forget — I just didn’t pay.”

“I had to sell everything, and I knew whatever my new life was going to be I could feel it was going to be in Los Angeles,” he said.

“So I borrowed $10,000 from a friend of mine who was a purveyor of neighborhood pharmaceuticals,” he continued.

“Was his name Stringer Bell?” Elba responded, referring to his character on HBO’s “The Wire.”

After he landed the lead role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” the IRS garnished 70% of Smith’s salary during the first three seasons of the show.

Smith’s “Will” memoir was released on November 9.