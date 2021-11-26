Smokey Robinson Urges Fans to ‘Protect Yourself’ After Battle with COVID-19

*Smokey Robinson spent nearly two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 late last year.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Robinson spent 11 days in a Los Angeles hospital after contracting the virus last December. The singer claims he was so weak from the virus that he nearly died.

“I got it severely and I was hospitalized for 11 days, and four or five of those I do not even remember,” he told DailyMail.com.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I am very happy to share (my story) because I hope it helps someone, COVID just comes on and the people ask me today, who knew that I had it… where did you get it, how did you get it- I don’t know. I have no idea how I got it. All I know is I looked up and I had it.”

The music legend added, “It was a horrible, horrible thing and while I was going through it I wasn’t really thinking about ‘Hey man, perhaps you will never get out of this hospital alive,’ I wasn’t thinking like that. I was just thinking about (how) I got to get myself together.”

READ MORE: Smokey Robinson Reveals He Nearly Died After Battle with COVID-19

Happy Thanksgiving! #thanksgivingthrowback to the Macy’s Parade in 2017 🦃👋 Sending love to you all ❤️ hug your loved ones today! pic.twitter.com/RZhf82QBvp — Smokey Robinson (@smokeyrobinson) November 25, 2021

Robinson first felt “weird and funny after coming in off the road” just before Christmas 2020

Per the Daily Mail report, he tested negative at first, but after “still feeling bad at home” he tested again two days later and it was positive.

“Protect yourself and those that you love because it is a real killer and it’s a horrible thing to have to go through,” the singer said.

“Some people go through it mildly but you are talking to someone who went through it severely. So when you go through it like that it’s a really rough health thing to overcome… (if it wasn’t) for the grace of God, I wouldn’t be here talking to you guys and I’m sure of that.”

Robinson said his doctor’s told him he’s lucky to be alive. Following his COVID battle, he swiftly returned to work and has no plans to retire.

“I tried retiring from this one time and I was miserable for three years,” he said.

“The reason for that is because I can’t find anything to replace it for me,” Robinson added.

“You know, especially for my age, here I am still doing it and people say ‘why are you still doing this?’ I love my job, I love doing my job.”