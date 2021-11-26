Halle Berry Reveals ‘Weird’ Kissing Turn-On to Rapper Young M.A [WATCH]

*Halle Berry teamed with rapper Young M.A for the soundtrack of Berry’s latest film “Bruised,” for which the rapper contributed a song to the project, now streaming on Netflix.

“Bruised” marks Berry’s directorial debut, and she also stars in the movie about an MMA fighter (Berry) who attempts to make a comeback after reconnecting with the son she put up for adoption years before.

In a video promoting the soundtrack that was executive produced by Berry and Young M.A, the two set Twitter on fire with a flirty moment as they discussed their “weird” turn-ons.

“Only ‘cuz you’re asking me,” Berry teased the rapper before answering. “I don’t know if this is weird, but I like when you’re kissing someone, and they like, kinda suck the tongue. It might not be weird, but that turns me on.”

“That’s not weird, that’s not weird. That is absolutely perfect,” Young M.A responds. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Meanwhile, if you missed it, on the Tuesday (November 23) edition of “Tamron Hall,” Halle Berry joined the broadcast to shed light on her recent directorial debut for Netflix, saying:

“Yeah, you remind yourself that, you know, you don’t win big if you don’t risk big.. And this was a very small indie movie, a very low budget for a movie like this. And I had such a huge responsibility playing the role and then my directorial debut. So it was a risk all the way around. And many days I didn’t even know if I would have enough money to finish it. That’s how the indie world is. And I can’t say that people really believed in it in the beginning, because it’s a new story. It’s an old genre, but it’s a new story with a Black woman being helmed by a Black woman. And you know, that’s not always a sure bet to many people.” She continued, “Even if it’s Halle Berry. I’m still a Black woman before I’m Halle Berry. And I get reminded of that over and over and over. So I have to always keep pushing and keep proving and keep trying to break new ground and show that we are worthy. And as Black women, it’s time for us to take our rightful place.”

The actress also opened up about falling in love with partner Van Hunt during quarantine:

“I’m only going to share this because I have a fundamental knowing. This situation happened so differently and I think this is what I want young ladies to know, like if I could go back and tell my little self one thing, I would tell myself to start a relationship this way…We met in COVID, so there was no physically getting together. We met [purely] through talking on the phone, writing each other letters and text messages or emails. We didn’t even FaceTime or do anything. We were just listening to the sound of each other’s voice, listening to the words and I was hanging on every word and I said ‘If I see one flag I’m outta here.’ I was like ‘No more. No more. I’m ready to really find someone that’s really right for me.’ And because we hadn’t met there was nothing at stake yet.”

Berry also admitted to suffering from “mom guilt” as a working mother of two:

“I think that’s hard. And I think we as women, we carry a lot of guilt when we are working moms and I lose valuable time with my children. But what I’ve also learned is that it’s my job to show up for them and be the best me I can be because they don’t really listen to what I say. They really watch what I do. So when they see me working hard at something I love, and I’m the best version of myself I show up as the best mom for them because I’m happy inside. And so when I miss the time with them, I remind myself that I’m reflecting what I hope they find in their life: a job they love that they work hard at.”