Family of Young Dolph Release Statement Following Rapper’s Death

*The family of Young Dolph has released a statement a week after the Memphis rapper was fatally shot at a local bakery.

Dolph was killed on Nov. 17 while shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

We previously reported that Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told FOX13 his employees said Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies when a vehicle drove up and fired at the bakery.

The gunmen were caught on camera driving up to the store and firing shots at the 36-year-old father of two.

As reported by Complex, Dolph’s family’s statement included a quote from author Rudyard Kipling that read: “If you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch; If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run- Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it, And-which is more-you’ll be a man my son.”

Below is the family’s full statement:

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged.

“As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

Makeda’s Cookies, the Black-owned bakery that Dolph frequented, is planning to pay homage to the late hip-hop star by renaming the his favorite cookie—chocolate chip—after him.

“That was one thing that Dolph did, [he] used to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in,” operations manager Raven Winton said. “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is… I’m trying to hold back tears.”

The bakery has launched a GoFundMe page to help repair the store following the shooting.