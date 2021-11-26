Friday, November 26, 2021
Basketball

Did Ejected Fan Tell LeBron: ‘I Hope (Your Son) Bronny Dies in A Car Wreck?’

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James - Ejected fan (Getty)
LeBron James – Ejected fan (Getty)

*Sometimes hecklers really take it too far! According to several reports, LeBron James had to get rid of some crazy fans during a Pacers’ game after returning from his suspension.

Several people near the unruly fan claim to have overheard a woman say, “”I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck,” while her male companion made animalistic noises and other incendiary remarks about Bronny.”

Now this hasn’t been confirmed, but from the video you can see LeBron made it his mission to get the fans out of there instead of giving them the reaction they clearly wanted.

LeBron gets fans kicked out of game
LeBron James gets fans kicked out of Lakers/Pacers game (11-24-21)

Check out these responses:

Fisher Jack

