Loni Love and Other Celebs Making Sure Less Fortunate Have Thanksgiving Meals

“The Real” co-host and radio personality Loni Love joined a growing list of celebrities working with Project Angel Food’s 200 volunteers and staff to deliver 2,000 traditional turkey dinners to critically ill men, women, children, and their caregivers throughout Los Angeles County on Thanksgiving 2021.

Volunteers will deliver contactless pick-ups of meals that include vegetarian options. Meals are sponsored by the Stanley and Joyce Black Family Foundation, Glamazon (Amazon’s affinity group for the LGBT+ community), and 94.7 The Wave, which will broadcast live from the Project Angel Food kitchen all morning long.

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kandi Burruss donated turkeys and other food items in Atlanta, Monday, November 22.

Social media personality Jayda Cheaves held a giveaway in Savannah, Georgia, where she handed out 500 turkeys and set aside time for those who wanted to take pictures with her.

Rapper Quavo, reality star Marlo Hampton, and actress Naturi Naughton also handed out turkeys and other items in Georgia.

Rapper Pardison Fontaine hosted a turkey giveaway at The Cathedral at the House in his hometown of Newburgh, New York, helping dozens of people in need.

Friends, associates, and members of the Paper Route Empire record label gathered two days after Young Dolph was gunned down to continue a Thanksgiving food drive organized by the late rapper in Memphis, TN. “…This is what he would want us to do right here, still keep on giving. He came from nothing, but he wanted to make sure everybody got some,” said label mate Bee Bee Jones.

The Shanod Johnson annual turkey drive fed thousands of families on November 20 in Decatur, GA. The business owner and celebrity party host who helped start the music career for rappers including Lil’ Scrappy and Pastor Troy, unfortunately, died in an untimely car accident in October. Johnson’s annual turkey drive and charitable services have spanned over a decade. His family and friends continued in his honor.

source: Sybil Wilkes newsletter