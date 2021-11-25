Thursday, November 25, 2021
Lena Waithe Continues Extending Her Reach Via Hilman Grad Productions

*Lena Waithe stay getting checks.

Recently it was announced that the Emmy-winning writer will be producing new television programming through Hilman Grad, her production company. The entities include HBO Max as well as cable, WarnerMedia’s five broadcasting networks and external streaming services.

First up is a scripted project inspired by the cult classic 90s basketball documentary “Hoop Dreams,” which followed two Black teens as they tried to navigate Chicago’s supremely competitive basketball circuit and make it pro.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: T-Pain Talks About His New Cocktail Recipe Book, ‘Can I Mix You a Drink?’ (Watch)

“To have our first project together be an adaptation of the seminal documentary Hoop Dreams is a testament to the ambition of our partnership. Hoop Dreams was more than just a documentary, it was a groundbreaking window into a community that was rarely ever seen,” Waithe and her Hillman Grad partner Rishi Rajani said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to bringing the legacy of Hoop Dreams back to the screen,” they continued.

Waithe and Rajani will executive produce under their Hillman Grad banner, along with Scott Huff, David A. Stern, and Colin Callender of Playground Entertainment.

Lena Waithe and Hillman Grad previously had a two-year overall deal with Amazon Studios.

