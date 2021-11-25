Thursday, November 25, 2021
You’re Outta Here! LeBron Gets 2 Fans Sitting Courtside at Pacers Game Ejected | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
LeBron James gets fans kicked out of 11-24-21 LakersPacers game (Getty)
*It wasn’t that they were just two fans who were sitting courtside at Wednesday’s Indiana Pacers-Los Angeles Lakers game talking smack about LeBron James.

Nope, they were ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena after a visibly upset King James pointed them out to officials for saying stuff that he says crossed the line. He let them know he ain’t here for the foolishness.

After walking over and pointing them out, the two spectators were escorted out of the arena. It’s unclear exactly what the two fans said or did to LeBron to get him worked up enough to get them kicked out.

While speaking after the game, LeBron addressed the situation, saying,:

“When obscene gestures and language come into it, can’t be tolerated,” CBS4’s Chris Widlic reported. According to USA Today, James added, “There’s a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn’t say to me.”

Despite the incident, LeBron and the Lakers were able to walk away with a win against the Pacers. The final score of the game, which went into overtime, was 124-116. James recorded a season-high of 39 points during the game.

Also after the game, LeBron, who just got back after being suspended, addressed what went down between him and Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart.

 

