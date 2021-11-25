Thursday, November 25, 2021
Chicago Mother (Delisa Tucker) Shot & Killed in SAME Spot Her Son was 2 Days Earlier | VIDEO

*Talk about a tragic irony. In Chicago a mother was shot and killed just two days after her 14-year-old son met his demise in the very same spot.

On Wednesday (11-24-21) the grieving family and friends of Delisa Tucker and Kevin Tinker Jr. spoke with CBS 2 Chicago’s Suzanne Le Mignot. They are in shock and are asking why. They are also in unimaginable pain – losing two loved ones, just two days apart, and now planning two funerals.

“We need justice for Delisa and Kevin,” said family friend Michelle Tharpe. “That’s all we want.”

Delisa Tucker was killed steps from memorial for son Kevin Tinker, 14, killed in Roseland section of Chicago

Here’s more via CBS 2 Chicago:

Tucker, a 31-year-old mother of six, was shot in the chest early Wednesday morning on the 200 block of West 110th Place, off Wentworth Avenue. She was visiting the spot where her son, Kevin Tinker Jr., was killed Sunday afternoon.

The 14-year-old was shot multiple times.

“He didn’t deserve it,” said family friend Amber Lee. “He was a kid!”

Tinker’s father, Kevin Tinker Sr., said his son was walking home from a friend’s house when he was shot.

“Some violence found him,” said Tinker Sr. “He was a good kid. He didn’t gang bang. Played basketball. Played on his phone a lot. He liked to play games. He was not a gangbanger at all. He stayed in the house most of the time, with his little brothers and sisters.”

Tucker leaves behind five children between the ages of 4 and 15. Her loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page for help with funeral expenses and to provide for her children.

“Can you all please donate to the GoFundMe, please, so we can please lay them to rest, like well?” Lee said.

“If you all could, just please just donate for my friend and her kids,” said Tharpe. “They didn’t deserve this.”

Police said there were no witnesses to Tucker’s shooting Wednesday morning. Area Two Detectives are investigating the shootings of both mother and son.

