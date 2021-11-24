Wyclef Parties at Range Rover Summit, Drops CEO On His Head [VIDEO]

*Wyclef Jean was on hand for the Range Rover Leadership Summit in Los Angeles on Nov. 15 that saw the rapper serve up a live performance at the one-day event for company bigwigs.

As reported by TMZ, things went left when Jean accidentally dropped Jaguar Land Rover North America CEO Joe Eberhardt on his head. The incident happened at an afterparty and was captured on video.

In one clip, Wyclef can be seen performing the Fugees‘ hit “Ready Or Not”. In another clip, he is seen carrying Eberhardt on his shoulders as the song “Your Love” by The Outfield plays. The men lose their balance and Eberhardt hits the ground headfirst. Watch the moment via the clip below.

TMZ reports that Eberhardt left the party slightly hurt. Wyclef was not injured.

READ MORE: Wyclef Inspired Film ‘The Sweetest Girl’ Described as the ‘Heart of Haiti’ | WATCH