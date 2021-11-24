Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Ahmaud Arbery

VIDEO: Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents React to Verdict, Dad’s ‘Whoo!’ Gets Him Tossed from Courtroom

By EURPublisher01
0

Wanda Cooper-Jones
Wanda Cooper-Jones addresses crowd outside Glenn County Courthouse in Brunswick, GA (Nov. 24, 2021)

After three white men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery were all found guilty of various murder charges Wednesday afternoon, Arbery’s mother spoke to enthusiastic supporters outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga, saying this day is nearly two years in the making.

“It’s been a long fight, it’s been a hard fight, but God is good,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “I never thought this day would come,” she added, saying her son will now “rest in peace.”

Watch below:

It took 10 weeks for law enforcement to make the first arrests, which galvanized racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020.

After the judge read the first guilty verdict, a whoop rang out in the courtroom. “Long time coming,” the person, later identified as Arbery’s father, Marcus, exclaimed as the judge expelled him from the courtroom.

Watch below:

Father and son Greg McMichael, 65, and Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, all faced the same nine criminal counts in Georgia state court: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. They pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Prosecutors have said that they intend to seek life in prison without parole for the three defendants. The date of their sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Previous articleT-Pain Talks About His New Cocktail Recipe Book, ‘Can I Mix You a Drink?’ (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO