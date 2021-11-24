VIDEO: Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents React to Verdict, Dad’s ‘Whoo!’ Gets Him Tossed from Courtroom

After three white men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery were all found guilty of various murder charges Wednesday afternoon, Arbery’s mother spoke to enthusiastic supporters outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga, saying this day is nearly two years in the making.

“It’s been a long fight, it’s been a hard fight, but God is good,” Wanda Cooper-Jones said. “I never thought this day would come,” she added, saying her son will now “rest in peace.”

It took 10 weeks for law enforcement to make the first arrests, which galvanized racial injustice protests in the summer of 2020.

After the judge read the first guilty verdict, a whoop rang out in the courtroom. “Long time coming,” the person, later identified as Arbery’s father, Marcus, exclaimed as the judge expelled him from the courtroom.

Father and son Greg McMichael, 65, and Travis McMichael, 35, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, all faced the same nine criminal counts in Georgia state court: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony. They pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Prosecutors have said that they intend to seek life in prison without parole for the three defendants. The date of their sentencing has not yet been scheduled.