Wednesday, November 24, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Grammy Winner Howard Hewett Releases ‘To Thee I Pray’ with Wav3Pop

By Eunice Moseley
Grammy winning Howard Hewett release ‘To Thee I Pray’.

*“Call the name of Jesus. There is power over Satan in His name,” said Grammy winning Howard Hewett when we were discussing his new single “To Thee I Pray” (LaKiva Music). “I actually wrote this song over 30 years ago…unfortunately the lyrics still ring true today. It was meant for my last album with Elektra (Records). I brought it to these cats, Wav3Pop, and said flip it.”

Rooted in Gospel music Howard was performing on stage since the age of three as a Gospel artist. Even when, as a teen, he started performing and then recording R&B and Pop music he still included Gospel/Inspirational music in his repertoire. In fact, as an R&B/Pop artist his signature song is the Inspiration/Gospel single “Say Amen.” This success was accomplished as a solo artist, even though he rocketed to fame as a member of the R&B/Pop group Shalamar (“For the Lover in You,” “Make That Move”).

“It asks us to examine ourselves…to ‘make a stand, put down the gun and hold your brothers’ hand.’ We need these words,” Howard pointed out about the new single’s lyrics. “It’s up to us.”

Grammy winning Howard Hewett

The “To Thee I Pray” single comes with a music video depicting images that give a healing message in chaotic times.

“‘We wrestle not against flesh and blood but against…the darkness of this world’,” Howard said, quoting from Ephesians 6:12 in the Bible when I mentioned the chaos and darkness is not coming from the individual people but from Satan influencing them.

He continued telling me sincerely how people just need to know that, then he quotes from Isaiah 54:17, “‘No weapon formed against you will succeed…’ Once you realize it, it (chaos/darkness) can’t get you to that point.”

Howard Hewett continues to leave his imprint on American music and culture with the “To Thee I Pray” single release. He was recently honored for that milestone with the renaming of Cadillac Blvd – where he grew up – to Howard Hewett, Jr. Way by his hometown Akron, Ohio. www.HowardHewettMusic.com

