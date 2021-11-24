Offset Celebrates Release of Brother from Prison [VIDEO]

*The brother of rapper Offset has been behind bars for over a decade, but on Thursday, the hip-hop star took to social media to celebrate his release.

“15 years and he back,” Offset captioned a video on his IG Stories.

A series of clips on Offset’s IG account offers fans a glimpse of what his brother’s first day home was like — check out the YouTube video below.

In one visual, the Father of 4 (now five) rapper wrote “He back baby” over a clip of his brother getting a brand new haircut in a barber’s chair. There’s also a video showing over a dozen bags filled with clothes. “Getting my drip right!!!” Set’s brother captioned the clip. In another video, the brothers can be seen — surrounded by a few others — in a makeshift studio. Set’s brother has his headphones on and appears ready to get a lot off his chest and anxious to deliver some first day home bars.

Several more clips show his brother celebrating his release with what appears to be friends and family.

Meanwhile, Offset and his wife Cardi B recently purchased a new mansion in New York City. The Migos member also gifted his wife with a vacation home in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.

Cardi shared a photo of herself standing in the foyer of her new NYC home, calling the residence “a dream.”

“These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work,” Cardi explained. “One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

She added, “I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work,” she continued.

Offset and Cardi B are parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a son who was born in September.