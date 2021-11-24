Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Michael Strahan Joins Blue Origin’s Third Human Mission to Space [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan / Getty

 *”Good Morning America” anchor Michael Strahan is set to be a passenger on Blue Origin’s third human flight into space next month.

As reported by PEOPLE, Strahan shared the exciting news with his GMA co-anchors on Tuesday along with footage of himself preparing for the flight.  

“Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member,” Strahan explained on GMA. “Without hesitation, I said yes.” 

Strahan said watching Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who owns Blue Origin, take the first human flight inspired him to join the next launch. 

READ MORE: Watch Jeff Bezos and Three Others Blast into Space (Video)

“I wanted to go to space,” he said. “I think just being there, at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing.”

Strahan added, “I believe that this is the way of being innovative, creative, pioneers in aviation, now space travel. And it’s going to take a while but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, I just wanted to be a part of it. 

“I was really enamored by the first flight I saw,” he said.  

PEOPLE reports that Strahan will be joined by fellow honorary guest Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space. The other crew members are Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Cameron Bess.

The Blue Origin flight will launch at 9 a.m. local time on Dec. 9 from a remote launch site in West Texas, per the report.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

