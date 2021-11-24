Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Memphis Bakery to Rename Cookie After Late Rapper Young Dolph

By Ny MaGee
Young Dolph (Getty)
*Makeda’s Cookies, the Memphis-based Black-owned bakery where Young Dolph was fatally shot last week, is planning to pay homage to the late hip-hop star.

According to WREG, operations manager, Raven Winton, revealed that they intend to rename Dolph’s favorite cookie, the chocolate chip, after him.

“That was one thing that Dolph did, [he] use to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in,” Winton said. “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is I’m trying to hold back tears.”

READ MORE: Memphis Rapper Young Dolph Shot and Killed At 36 | VIDEO

Here’s more from Complex:

The location that Dolph was murdered at will remain closed through the rest of the year as Makeda’s continues to mourn with the rest of Memphis. In the meantime, the cookie shop has created a GoFundMe page aimed to help repair the store, which was damaged in the fatal shooting. The business wrote that an insurance claim they filed following the shooting was denied because it “was not fire, flood or natural disaster.” So far, Makeda’s GoFundMe has received over $86,000.

Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17 while shopping at Makeda’s Butter Cookies. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Meanwhile, according to reports, fans of Dolph are using social media to assist investigators to find the killers.

We previously reported that Maurice Hill, the owner of the shop, told FOX13 his employees said Dolph walked into the store to buy cookies when a vehicle drove up and fired at the bakery.

The Memphis Police Department is still searching for the gunmen who were caught on camera driving up to the store and firing shots at the 36-year-old father of two.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

