Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Holiday Movie Time: ‘For The Love of Money’ in Theaters Now! | VIDEO

By LaRita Shelby
Katt Williams behind the scenes For The Love Of Money
Katt Williams stars in ‘For The Love Of Money.’ Opens Nov 24, 2021 in Theaters Nationwide

*Time to get the family drama started! Not at your dinner table but at the movies as Katt Williams, Keith Sweat, LisaRaye McCoy, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, DC Young Fly, Cedric Pendleton, Jazzy Jade, Latto and Lyfe Jennings light up the big screen in “For The Love of Money.”

Thanks to Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group feature film division, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, via its theatrical distribution unit Freestyle Releasing, in association with Global View Entertainment and producer Melvin Childs.

“For The Love of Money” hits 750 movie screens this week!

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Search Entertainment Studios Presents ‘FOR THE LOVE OF MONEY’ Opening Nov 24 | VIDEO

Fans are invited to pack theaters and feast on this saucy family drama written by Zadia Ife, Timothy Allen Smith and director Leslie Small.

A single mom tries to leave behind the dark past of her family’s dirty dealings but when her daughter’s well being is in jeopardy, she has to make a do or die tough decision.

Check listings for local theaters.  For more on For The Love of Money click here.

LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as Director of Digital Strategy and Sales at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film.

