Holiday Movie Time: ‘For The Love of Money’ in Theaters Now! | VIDEO

*Time to get the family drama started! Not at your dinner table but at the movies as Katt Williams, Keith Sweat, LisaRaye McCoy, Keri Hilson, Rotimi, Jason Mitchell, DC Young Fly, Cedric Pendleton, Jazzy Jade, Latto and Lyfe Jennings light up the big screen in “For The Love of Money.”

Thanks to Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group feature film division, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, via its theatrical distribution unit Freestyle Releasing, in association with Global View Entertainment and producer Melvin Childs.

“For The Love of Money” hits 750 movie screens this week!

Fans are invited to pack theaters and feast on this saucy family drama written by Zadia Ife, Timothy Allen Smith and director Leslie Small.

A single mom tries to leave behind the dark past of her family’s dirty dealings but when her daughter’s well being is in jeopardy, she has to make a do or die tough decision.

Check listings for local theaters. For more on For The Love of Money click here.