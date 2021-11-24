Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Family of Bobby Caldwell’s Asks for Prayers for Ailing Singer

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*The family of singer Bobby Caldwell is asking for prayers for the ailing singer. 

As reported by Soul Tracks, a recent post on Bobby’s social media channels states: “Please take a moment to say a prayer for Bobby and his family. There is power in prayer. God Bless you all.”

Over the summer we reported that the blue-eyed soul singer canceled a few live shows after suffering an injury. 

As reported by Soul Tracks at the time, a post on Caldwell’s Facebook page noted that his December 11 show in Cincinnati, Ohio was also canceled. A message to fans read: “Please Bobby in your thoughts and prayers.”

READ MORE: Singer Bobby Caldwell Suffers Injury, Cancels Live Shows | Video

In announcing the cancellation of an August show in Napa, an email from Caldwell’s camp said, “Many of you have expressed concern for Bobby. Bobby has suffered an injury. Your prayers are sincerely appreciated.”

The nature of the injury was not revealed, and no further information was provided. 

An earlier report noted that Caldwell, 69, burst onto the national scene in the late 1970s as the voice behind the massive R & B and pop hit “Won’t You Won’t Do For Love.”

He’s stayed true to his soulful craft over the years, releasing an impressive collection of R & B – steeped songs including impressive covers of Etta James’ “At Last” and The Emotions’ “Don’t Ask My Neighbor” while earning a solid base of devoted, and largely African American, fans.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

