Family of Bobby Caldwell’s Asks for Prayers for Ailing Singer

*The family of singer Bobby Caldwell is asking for prayers for the ailing singer.

As reported by Soul Tracks, a recent post on Bobby’s social media channels states: “Please take a moment to say a prayer for Bobby and his family. There is power in prayer. God Bless you all.”

Over the summer we reported that the blue-eyed soul singer canceled a few live shows after suffering an injury.

As reported by Soul Tracks at the time, a post on Caldwell’s Facebook page noted that his December 11 show in Cincinnati, Ohio was also canceled. A message to fans read: “Please Bobby in your thoughts and prayers.”

In announcing the cancellation of an August show in Napa, an email from Caldwell’s camp said, “Many of you have expressed concern for Bobby. Bobby has suffered an injury. Your prayers are sincerely appreciated.”

The nature of the injury was not revealed, and no further information was provided.

An earlier report noted that Caldwell, 69, burst onto the national scene in the late 1970s as the voice behind the massive R & B and pop hit “Won’t You Won’t Do For Love.”

He’s stayed true to his soulful craft over the years, releasing an impressive collection of R & B – steeped songs including impressive covers of Etta James’ “At Last” and The Emotions’ “Don’t Ask My Neighbor” while earning a solid base of devoted, and largely African American, fans.