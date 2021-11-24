Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: ALL THREE Suspects GUILTY of Murder! | WATCHLive

*Ladies and gentlemen, the verdict is in. The three white who killed Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday afternoon.

Today (11-24-21) after about 11 hours of deliberations , the verdict was reached shortly after 1:20pm Eastern.

As has been reported, Arbery, who was Black, was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick. Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shotgun blasts; his father Greg McMichael, a former investigator for the local district attorney’s office; and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were arrested more than two months later.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Son of Eric Garner Blasts BLM Leader for Threatening ‘Riots and Bloodshed’ in NYC

The McMichaels and Bryan argued they were trying to conduct a citizen’s arrest when they chased the fleeing Arbery, whom they suspected of a prior burglary. Travis McMichael took the stand last week, contending he fired in self-defense during a tussle over the 12-gauge shotgun in the road.

Here’s more via AJC.com:

Allegations of racist vigilantism were lodged last year after Bryan’s cellphone footage became public. A Glynn County police officer testified that he watched the video at the scene from inside Bryan’s truck, but the agency never made any arrests. The GBI took over the case in May 2020, after the viral clip sparked national outrage and the McMichaels were arrested two days later.

The decision of the jury – comprised of 11 white people and one Black men — hinges on whether they believe the McMichaels and Bryan were justified in their efforts to detain Arbery under Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest law. The law, which was largely repealed this year in the wake of Arbery’s killing, gave private citizens the right to detain someone if they had “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” that person was escaping a felony.

Arbery visited a home under construction at least five times in the weeks and months leading up to his shooting. His visits were captured on surveillance footage, but prosecutors said there is no proof he ever stole anything.