Wednesday, November 24, 2021
HomeSay Their NamesAhmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery

Ahmaud Arbery Verdict: ALL THREE Suspects GUILTY of Murder! | WATCHLive

By Fisher Jack
0

*Ladies and gentlemen, the verdict is in. The three white who killed Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday afternoon.

Today (11-24-21) after about 11 hours of deliberations , the verdict was reached shortly after 1:20pm Eastern.

As has been reported, Arbery, who was Black, was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased through the Satilla Shores neighborhood just outside Brunswick. Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shotgun blasts; his father Greg McMichael, a former investigator for the local district attorney’s office; and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were arrested more than two months later.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Son of Eric Garner Blasts BLM Leader for Threatening ‘Riots and Bloodshed’ in NYC

Ahmaud Arbery case suspects
Ahmaud Arbery case suspects

The McMichaels and Bryan argued they were trying to conduct a citizen’s arrest when they chased the fleeing Arbery, whom they suspected of a prior burglary. Travis McMichael took the stand last week, contending he fired in self-defense during a tussle over the 12-gauge shotgun in the road.

Here’s more via AJC.com:
Allegations of racist vigilantism were lodged last year after Bryan’s cellphone footage became public. A Glynn County police officer testified that he watched the video at the scene from inside Bryan’s truck, but the agency never made any arrests. The GBI took over the case in May 2020, after the viral clip sparked national outrage and the McMichaels were arrested two days later.

The decision of the jury – comprised of 11 white people and one Black men — hinges on whether they believe the McMichaels and Bryan were justified in their efforts to detain Arbery under Georgia’s old citizen’s arrest law. The law, which was largely repealed this year in the wake of Arbery’s killing, gave private citizens the right to detain someone if they had “reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion” that person was escaping a felony.

Arbery visited a home under construction at least five times in the weeks and months leading up to his shooting. His visits were captured on surveillance footage, but prosecutors said there is no proof he ever stole anything.

Previous articleMichael Strahan Joins Blue Origin’s Third Human Mission to Space [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO