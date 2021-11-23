Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Celebrity

When Jennifer Hudson Heard a Beach Musician Strumming Her Favorite Tune (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Cameron Rowland and Jennifer Hudson
Cameron Rowland and Jennifer Hudson

*One minute, a beach musician was strumming his guitar for donations on a California boardwalk. The next minute, Jennifer Hudson is by his side belting out Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a random, spur of the moment duet that has gone viral.

Cameron Rowland had announced that his last song of the day would be “Hallelujah.” Within earshot, Hudson just so happened to be walking by and heard someone mention her favorite song of all time.

“I was taking a walk on the beach and heard some beautiful music so I had to stop and listen. When the artist announced his last song would be ‘Hallelujah,’ I couldn’t help but join him!” Hudson wrote alongside video of her belting the haunting tune as Rowland strummed and sang background. “Yal know that’s my favorite song!”

“I am so inspired by people doing what they love. He is such a talent,” she continued, before urging people to check out his music and follow him.

“I cannot believe this. Jennifer freaking Hudson came up to me while I was singing on the street and she sang with me… dream come true,” Cameron shared in his video of the moment.

Watch below:

Previous articleDark & Lovely Announces Actress Storm Reid As New Brand Ambassador
Next article103-Year-Old Woman Recalls Picking Cotton as Teenager in Viral Video
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO