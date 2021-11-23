When Jennifer Hudson Heard a Beach Musician Strumming Her Favorite Tune (Watch)

*One minute, a beach musician was strumming his guitar for donations on a California boardwalk. The next minute, Jennifer Hudson is by his side belting out Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a random, spur of the moment duet that has gone viral.

Cameron Rowland had announced that his last song of the day would be “Hallelujah.” Within earshot, Hudson just so happened to be walking by and heard someone mention her favorite song of all time.

“I was taking a walk on the beach and heard some beautiful music so I had to stop and listen. When the artist announced his last song would be ‘Hallelujah,’ I couldn’t help but join him!” Hudson wrote alongside video of her belting the haunting tune as Rowland strummed and sang background. “Yal know that’s my favorite song!”

“I am so inspired by people doing what they love. He is such a talent,” she continued, before urging people to check out his music and follow him.

“I cannot believe this. Jennifer freaking Hudson came up to me while I was singing on the street and she sang with me… dream come true,” Cameron shared in his video of the moment.

Watch below: