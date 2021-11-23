Tuesday, November 23, 2021
What Working With Lady Gaga Was Like For ‘House Of Gucci’ | Watch

By Fahnia Thomas
This Thanksgiving spend it with a luxurious and iconic family!

The “House of Gucci” film spans three turbulent decades of the Gucci family empire and is lead by two Oscar nominees, Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani-Gucci) and Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci). Inspired by true events and the
2001 book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden – the movie follows the heirs to the Italian fashion throne.

We sat down with Driver and talked about working alongside Lady Gaga, the real Patrizia’s thoughts about the show and the timid and overprotected Maurizio, who was seduced by power and pride.

HOUSE of GUCCI
HOUSE of GUCCI – Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci in Ridley Scott’s – A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film
(Photo credit: Fabio Lovino) © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Q: What was it like having Lady Gaga as a scene partner?

AD: Great! Easy because she’s a great actor! She was prepared, on-time, well-researched and available. When you’re acting with people like that you really just have to listen and respond.

HOUSE OF GUCCI
HOUSE OF GUCCI – Adam Driver (Maurizio Gucci) and Lady Gaga (Patrizia Reggiani). A Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film (Photo credit: Fabio Lovino) © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Q: What struck a chord with you while you were researching Maurizio?

AD: Nothing, I just like to the character’s journey – his journey’s full circle. He’s different from the family, he goes to school to be a lawyer…he’s aware of the pitfalls of being a Gucci…and what money and power have. Then he falls in love with someone and is suddenly seduced by the very thing he knows is bad for him. He doesn’t really become a fully realized person…who starts to make decisions on his own…Then he meets somebody else who he falls in love with…that journey is interesting.

Q: According to the Association Press, Patrizia Gucci is concerned about ‘the casting of top actors to play family members whose stories intersect little with Maurizio’s murder.’ How important is the level of an actor cast to portray real people?

AD: It depends on what the filmmaker is going for. Some people don’t want someone recognizable because they feel people can disappear…Sometimes I subscribe to that, sometimes I don’t. That’s the dangerous thing about talking too much as an actor.

“House of Gucci” will be released theatrically on November 24, by United Artists Releasing.

For more details follow @theguccimovie | #HouseOfGucci

Fahnia Thomas

