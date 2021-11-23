Brother of Wendy Williams Shuts Down Reports That She Has Dementia

*Wendy Williams’ brother has shut down reports that she is wheelchair-bound and suffering from early stages of dementia.

The “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” reported that Williams may not be returning to host her beloved daytime talk show amid her declining health.

The show claims, “It’s not looking really good… Word on the street is Wendy is confined to a wheelchair.”

The “Ricky Smiley Morning Show’s” Toine The Don explained that she “has lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet” and her TV return remains uncertain.

“We gotta pray for Wendy. We know that she’s been battling with addiction, alcoholism, all that good stuff, and it’s also been reported that Wendy has been suffering from the early stages of dementia.”

“The entertainment group Lionsgate reportedly has Wendy stored away under lock and key to prevent another booze and vodka-filled depression,” Toine said in an Instagram post.

Toine also claimed Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, is cheating on his fianceé, Sharina Hudson.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s brother Tommy reportedly spoke with The Sun and refuted Toine’s claims.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” he said. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida… I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

Wendy Williams is not expected to return to her beloved daytime talk show anytime soon – and insiders claim she’ll be out for the entire month of November.

According to show producers, guest hosts will continue to fill in while Williams takes time off to focus on her health.

Williams recently broke her silence and issued a statement on November 8, but remained coy about her health status.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!,” she began her statement via Instagram. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected.”

In her message, Williams also praised her guest hosts, saying, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there.

Speaking directly to her fans, Williams added, “I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I’m doing everything I can to get back to work,” she continued, adding that however, right now, “Wendy has to focus on Wendy.”

Williams is reportedly battling Graves’ disease complications, and recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She also voluntarily checked herself into Beth Israel hospital for psychiatric care.